Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,500,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $37,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $38,552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,216,127 shares of company stock valued at $122,442,678. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.99. 77,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,997. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

