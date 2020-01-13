Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COHU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Cohu stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,633. Cohu has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $962.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Cohu’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,196,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,606,000 after purchasing an additional 192,469 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Cohu by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,346,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 198,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cohu by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 296,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cohu by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

