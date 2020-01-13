DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Down 13.7% in December

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 418,400 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

DTEA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,476. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. DavidsTea has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DavidsTea stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 166,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.64% of DavidsTea as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut DavidsTea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

DavidsTea Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

