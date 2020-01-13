Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $607.79 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $607.79 million and $506.98 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $65.60 or 0.00802715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Braziliex, BTC Trade UA and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037357 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000746 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,264,864 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, BitBay, COSS, Mercatox, Coinsquare, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CoinExchange, C-CEX, Huobi, C-Patex, Coinrail, Bisq, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Kraken, Trade Satoshi, CoinEx, Exrates, SouthXchange, Koineks, Liqui, B2BX, Tux Exchange, YoBit, C2CX, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, CryptoBridge, Iquant, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC, Poloniex, OKEx, Braziliex, BitFlip, Bit-Z, CEX.IO, Graviex, Liquid, LocalTrade, xBTCe, Bittylicious, ZB.COM, ABCC, Coinsuper, Coindeal, Bibox, BX Thailand, Coinbe, Cryptomate, Kucoin, Kuna, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, TradeOgre, Coinhub, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Bitinka, Upbit, WEX, Crex24, Bleutrade, Bitsane, HBUS, Ovis, Binance, Livecoin, Instant Bitex, ACX, LBank, Negocie Coins, Altcoin Trader, Tidex, Exmo and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

