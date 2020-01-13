Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Stock Price Up 30.1%

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) shares rose 30.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 35,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 19,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC)

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

