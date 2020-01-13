CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.43. 83,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,093. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

