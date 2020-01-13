CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,894,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,093. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

