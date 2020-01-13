Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CULP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,635. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $171.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Culp has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 102.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CULP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 277,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 180,840 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,036,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,982 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

