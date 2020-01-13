Cryptrust Price Hits $0.0000 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Cryptrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. Cryptrust has a market cap of $6,707.00 and $4.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01996941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00185369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00121903 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptrust Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,748,756,485 tokens. The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp

Buying and Selling Cryptrust

Cryptrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.