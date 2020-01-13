Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) vs. Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) and Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series B has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crexendo and Liberty Braves Group Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 6.54% 34.90% 15.59% Liberty Braves Group Series B -3.16% -0.07% -0.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Liberty Braves Group Series B shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and Liberty Braves Group Series B’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $11.91 million 5.86 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series B $442.00 million 0.07 $5.00 million N/A N/A

Liberty Braves Group Series B has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crexendo and Liberty Braves Group Series B, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Braves Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Crexendo beats Liberty Braves Group Series B on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Liberty Braves Group Series B Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

