CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 275,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 44.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $565.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.10. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.31 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. Research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

