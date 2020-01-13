Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ABN Amro cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.24. 588,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,700. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.92. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

