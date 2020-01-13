Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Takes $20.72 Million Position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 436,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,715,000. Frontdoor accounts for about 1.6% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Frontdoor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Frontdoor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,801,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,767,000 after purchasing an additional 421,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Frontdoor by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,549,000 after purchasing an additional 531,642 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,058,000. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Frontdoor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,119,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Frontdoor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,090,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,054 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.54. 2,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,525. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of -0.67. Frontdoor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.14 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

