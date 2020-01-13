Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Sells 25,268 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,268 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in WNS by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,837. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. WNS has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. WNS had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on WNS from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

