Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,571 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $16,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $205,707.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,738.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.44. 3,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $115.69 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.60.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.