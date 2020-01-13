Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Has $26.47 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,024 shares during the period. Generac accounts for approximately 2.0% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 0.42% of Generac worth $26,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $14,933,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 21.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research increased their price target on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.99. 4,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $102.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.