Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Has $17.82 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,494 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 0.41% of AutoNation worth $17,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,952,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 1,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,492,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 140,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

AN traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.00. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,291.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $1,050,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,645.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,815. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.18.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

