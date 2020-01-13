Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000.
Shares of EEMS stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.90. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,586. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.22 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22.
