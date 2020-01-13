Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,099,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,781,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 207,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAF. BMO Capital Markets cut GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

EAF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.25. 33,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.85 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 97.65% and a net margin of 41.87%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

