Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Continental Resources posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CLR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 over the last three months. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLR traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $33.51. 493,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.