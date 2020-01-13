Content Value Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $276,021.00 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $276,021.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, UEX and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.86 or 0.02003696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00187405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00123778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,442,282 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitMax and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

