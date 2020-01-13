Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Constellium reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Constellium’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 73.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 124.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

CSTM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,134 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. Constellium has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

