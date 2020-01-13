Compass Point Upgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Buy

Compass Point upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $27.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

SAR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Maxim Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.68.

SAR opened at $26.74 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $299.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 85.17%.

In other Saratoga Investment news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

