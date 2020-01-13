Comparing Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) & Laboratory Corp. of America (OTCMKTS:LH)

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) and Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avant Diagnostics $250,000.00 43.13 -$2.37 million N/A N/A Laboratory Corp. of America $11.33 billion 1.54 $883.70 million $11.02 16.26

Laboratory Corp. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Avant Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Avant Diagnostics and Laboratory Corp. of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Laboratory Corp. of America 2 3 8 0 2.46

Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus price target of $189.30, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Given Laboratory Corp. of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Laboratory Corp. of America is more favorable than Avant Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Laboratory Corp. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avant Diagnostics N/A -143.01% -51.41% Laboratory Corp. of America 6.63% 15.33% 6.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Avant Diagnostics has a beta of 9.42, indicating that its share price is 842% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laboratory Corp. of America has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Laboratory Corp. of America beats Avant Diagnostics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and medical drug monitoring; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, it provides technology-enabled solutions, including a suite of applications to enable patients, healthcare providers, health systems, accountable care organizations, and insurers with convenient and secure access to LCD's data and services, as well as billing for laboratory services. Further, it offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and diagnostic development solutions from research to clinical development and commercial market access. The company primarily serves managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, governmental agencies, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and independent clinical laboratories. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has collaborations with the Boston University, Columbia University, Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, Yale University, and QIAGEN N.V. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

