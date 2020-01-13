Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Critical Contrast

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus Biosciences and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus Biosciences N/A N/A -5.62% Twist Bioscience -197.98% -73.98% -61.66%

98.6% of Coherus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Coherus Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coherus Biosciences and Twist Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Twist Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 82.37%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $26.66, indicating a potential upside of 26.11%. Given Coherus Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coherus Biosciences is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Risk and Volatility

Coherus Biosciences has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coherus Biosciences and Twist Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus Biosciences $1.56 million 797.05 -$209.34 million ($3.22) -5.51 Twist Bioscience $54.38 million 12.93 -$107.67 million ($3.92) -5.39

Twist Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Coherus Biosciences. Coherus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twist Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coherus Biosciences beats Twist Bioscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States. Its clinical-stage product candidates include immunology, anti-tumor necrosis factor biosimilar candidates, CHS-1420 for adalimumab and CHS-0214 for etanercept, which has completed Phase III clinical programs; ophthalmology biosimilar candidates, CHS-3351 for ranibizumab and CHS-2020 for aflibercept that is in preclinical development; and CHS-131, small molecule therapeutic candidate and other metabolic conditions. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. to apply its antibody optimization platform for a targeting arm of a bispecific antibody. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

