Clover (ASX:CLV) Trading Up 4.1%

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$2.82 ($2.00) and last traded at A$2.81 ($1.99), approximately 120,211 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 127,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.70 ($1.91).

The company has a market cap of $467.33 million and a PE ratio of 46.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$2.71 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.82.

In related news, insider Peter Davey sold 155,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.52 ($1.79), for a total transaction of A$391,645.20 ($277,762.55).

Clover Corporation Limited refines and sells natural oils in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company is also involved in the production of encapsulated powders; and research and product development of functional food and infant nutrition ingredients. It offers Nu-Mega Hi docosahexaenoic acid tuna oils for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; Ocean Gold refined tuna oils; Nu-Mega Driphorm powders that are used in a range of infant formula, follow-on formula, growing up milk products, and food applications; and Nu-Mega Driphorm HA for non-dairy applications.

