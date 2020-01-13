Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,691,000 after buying an additional 1,172,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,288,000 after buying an additional 3,650,256 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,515,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,953,000 after buying an additional 45,047 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,936,000 after buying an additional 76,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.04. 26,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,624. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day moving average of $105.84. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

