Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $461,000 Position in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aircastle during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Aircastle by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aircastle during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,582. Aircastle Limited has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $236.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aircastle Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aircastle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

