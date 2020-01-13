Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 16,903.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,988,000 after buying an additional 3,581,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after buying an additional 1,203,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after buying an additional 1,125,819 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $60,111,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 124,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.