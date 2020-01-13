Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,866.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $19,298,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $311,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $123,000.

SMH stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.50. The stock had a trading volume of 118,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,971. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $145.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.82.

