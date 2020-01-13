Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 308,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 43,638 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 213,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Wedbush upped their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,223.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,140. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.