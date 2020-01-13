Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $605,000 in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.92.

NEE stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.25. 357,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,658. The stock has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $169.35 and a fifty-two week high of $245.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

