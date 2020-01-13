Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,353,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,904,084. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $313.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

