Claymore Tops One Day Volume of $4.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Claymore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Claymore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.02028525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00185782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00121473 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com . Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Claymore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Claymore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.