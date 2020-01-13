Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) versus FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Head-To-Head Survey

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and FFBW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 10.64% 7.04% 0.73% FFBW 10.46% 2.04% 0.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and FFBW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $46.27 million 2.94 $7.66 million $0.68 17.75 FFBW $11.31 million 6.88 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens Community Bancorp and FFBW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citizens Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.99%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than FFBW.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of FFBW shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of FFBW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats FFBW on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit facilities. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 27 full-service branches. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans. The Bank invests in various types of liquid assets, including the United States Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises and municipal governments, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had total deposits of 180.5 million. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had net loans of 165,697 thousand.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.