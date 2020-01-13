Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 31,355.7% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 109,745 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 132.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.65. 16,548,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,094,258. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.39. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $55.70 and a 1-year high of $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.24.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

