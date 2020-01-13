Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Update

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,670,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 19,840,000 shares. Approximately 21.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cinemark by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 938,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 91,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

