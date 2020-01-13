CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Trading Down 0.5%

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)’s share price fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $26.01, 11,557 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 9,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter.

About CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

