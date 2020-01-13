China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Up 75.8% in December

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,400 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ CJJD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.39.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
Featured Article: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.