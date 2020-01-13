China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Up 75.8% in December

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,400 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 243.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,748 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.