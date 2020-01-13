Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 814,285 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,561,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 814,285 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 10.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $353,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,595,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

