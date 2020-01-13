Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 589 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.76. 6,651,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,407. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

