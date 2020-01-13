Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 2,642 Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Liberty Braves Group Series A worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,687,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series A alerts:

NASDAQ BATRA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,915. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BATRA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 243,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,662,056.24.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.