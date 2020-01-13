Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 203,054 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,154,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 203,054 shares during the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners accounts for about 3.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $104,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. MHI Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of SHLX stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,960. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.18 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 101.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

