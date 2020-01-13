Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AutoZone by 77.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 70.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO traded down $3.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,128.37. 219,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,812. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $803.28 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,192.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,138.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.17 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.