Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,541,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 798.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 702,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,650 shares of company stock valued at $38,740,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.21. 3,231,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,694. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $193.10 and a 1 year high of $315.64. The firm has a market cap of $313.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

