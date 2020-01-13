Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 42,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 82,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 33,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.58. 10,856,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,296,427. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,836 shares of company stock worth $1,065,140. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.