CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 499 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after purchasing an additional 98,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.27. 533,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. ValuEngine cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on Cummins in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.