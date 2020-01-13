CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 3,356 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 414,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 91,524 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Edward Jones cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.69. 992,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $739.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.86 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

