CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BP were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of BP by 1.1% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 67,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BP by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of BP by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 1.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 35.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 152,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 39,650 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of BP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,942,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

