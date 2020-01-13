CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.6% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,261 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,733,000 after purchasing an additional 51,563 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.45.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $8.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $286.56. 4,583,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $300.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

